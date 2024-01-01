Egyptian pounds to Swedish kronor today

Convert EGP to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
223.61 sek

1.000 EGP = 0.2236 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9221.3580.7871.53283.2013.67332.389
1 EUR1.08511.4740.8541.66290.2683.98535.141
1 CAD0.7360.67910.581.12861.262.70423.848
1 GBP1.271.1711.72511.947105.7024.66641.149

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Swedish Krona
1 EGP0.22361 SEK
5 EGP1.11805 SEK
10 EGP2.23609 SEK
20 EGP4.47218 SEK
50 EGP11.18045 SEK
100 EGP22.36090 SEK
250 EGP55.90225 SEK
500 EGP111.80450 SEK
1000 EGP223.60900 SEK
2000 EGP447.21800 SEK
5000 EGP1,118.04500 SEK
10000 EGP2,236.09000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Egyptian Pound
1 SEK4.47209 EGP
5 SEK22.36045 EGP
10 SEK44.72090 EGP
20 SEK89.44180 EGP
50 SEK223.60450 EGP
100 SEK447.20900 EGP
250 SEK1,118.02250 EGP
500 SEK2,236.04500 EGP
1000 SEK4,472.09000 EGP
2000 SEK8,944.18000 EGP
5000 SEK22,360.45000 EGP
10000 SEK44,720.90000 EGP