Egyptian pounds to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert EGP to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
819.63 uyu

1.000 EGP = 0.8196 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:59
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9221.3580.7871.53283.1983.67332.389
1 EUR1.08511.4730.8541.66290.2663.98535.141
1 CAD0.7360.67910.581.12861.2612.70423.849
1 GBP1.271.1711.72511.947105.6994.66641.149

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Uruguayan Peso
1 EGP0.81963 UYU
5 EGP4.09813 UYU
10 EGP8.19625 UYU
20 EGP16.39250 UYU
50 EGP40.98125 UYU
100 EGP81.96250 UYU
250 EGP204.90625 UYU
500 EGP409.81250 UYU
1000 EGP819.62500 UYU
2000 EGP1,639.25000 UYU
5000 EGP4,098.12500 UYU
10000 EGP8,196.25000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Egyptian Pound
1 UYU1.22007 EGP
5 UYU6.10035 EGP
10 UYU12.20070 EGP
20 UYU24.40140 EGP
50 UYU61.00350 EGP
100 UYU122.00700 EGP
250 UYU305.01750 EGP
500 UYU610.03500 EGP
1000 UYU1,220.07000 EGP
2000 UYU2,440.14000 EGP
5000 UYU6,100.35000 EGP
10000 UYU12,200.70000 EGP