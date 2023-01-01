10 thousand Egyptian pounds to Uruguayan pesos

Convert EGP to UYU at the real exchange rate

10000 egp
12655.30 uyu

1.00000 EGP = 1.26553 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
How to convert Egyptian pounds to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Uruguayan Peso
1 EGP1.26553 UYU
5 EGP6.32765 UYU
10 EGP12.65530 UYU
20 EGP25.31060 UYU
50 EGP63.27650 UYU
100 EGP126.55300 UYU
250 EGP316.38250 UYU
500 EGP632.76500 UYU
1000 EGP1265.53000 UYU
2000 EGP2531.06000 UYU
5000 EGP6327.65000 UYU
10000 EGP12655.30000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Egyptian Pound
1 UYU0.79018 EGP
5 UYU3.95090 EGP
10 UYU7.90180 EGP
20 UYU15.80360 EGP
50 UYU39.50900 EGP
100 UYU79.01800 EGP
250 UYU197.54500 EGP
500 UYU395.09000 EGP
1000 UYU790.18000 EGP
2000 UYU1580.36000 EGP
5000 UYU3950.90000 EGP
10000 UYU7901.80000 EGP