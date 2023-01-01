10 Egyptian pounds to Uruguayan pesos

Convert EGP to UYU at the real exchange rate

10 egp
12.65 uyu

1.00000 EGP = 1.26489 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:16
 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.91691.369350.7978621.5239383.31553.6725528.842
1 EUR1.090611.493410.870151.6619990.86394.0052831.4551
1 CAD0.7302730.66960710.5826571.1128860.84312.6819721.0625
1 GBP1.253351.149231.7162711.91001104.4234.6029936.1491

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Uruguayan Peso
1 EGP1.26489 UYU
5 EGP6.32445 UYU
10 EGP12.64890 UYU
20 EGP25.29780 UYU
50 EGP63.24450 UYU
100 EGP126.48900 UYU
250 EGP316.22250 UYU
500 EGP632.44500 UYU
1000 EGP1264.89000 UYU
2000 EGP2529.78000 UYU
5000 EGP6324.45000 UYU
10000 EGP12648.90000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Egyptian Pound
1 UYU0.79058 EGP
5 UYU3.95293 EGP
10 UYU7.90585 EGP
20 UYU15.81170 EGP
50 UYU39.52925 EGP
100 UYU79.05850 EGP
250 UYU197.64625 EGP
500 UYU395.29250 EGP
1000 UYU790.58500 EGP
2000 UYU1581.17000 EGP
5000 UYU3952.92500 EGP
10000 UYU7905.85000 EGP