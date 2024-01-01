Egyptian pounds to Brunei dollars today

Convert EGP to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
28.65 bnd

1.000 EGP = 0.02865 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:47
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2651.4741.6620.96618.227
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7141.7261.9471.13221.346
1 USD0.9220.787183.1941.3581.5320.89116.799
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bank

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Brunei Dollar
1 EGP0.02865 BND
5 EGP0.14327 BND
10 EGP0.28654 BND
20 EGP0.57308 BND
50 EGP1.43271 BND
100 EGP2.86542 BND
250 EGP7.16355 BND
500 EGP14.32710 BND
1000 EGP28.65420 BND
2000 EGP57.30840 BND
5000 EGP143.27100 BND
10000 EGP286.54200 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 BND34.89890 EGP
5 BND174.49450 EGP
10 BND348.98900 EGP
20 BND697.97800 EGP
50 BND1,744.94500 EGP
100 BND3,489.89000 EGP
250 BND8,724.72500 EGP
500 BND17,449.45000 EGP
1000 BND34,898.90000 EGP
2000 BND69,797.80000 EGP
5000 BND174,494.50000 EGP
10000 BND348,989.00000 EGP