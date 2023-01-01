500 Egyptian pounds to Brunei dollars

Convert EGP to BND at the real exchange rate

500 egp
21.70 bnd

1.00000 EGP = 0.04341 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:44
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86961.089590.76031.493271.661580.963518.7179
1 GBP1.1499511.2529104.3721.717221.910781.1079821.5252
1 USD0.917850.798148183.30451.37061.525090.8843517.1803
1 INR0.0110180.009581090.012004210.01645290.01830740.01061590.206235

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Brunei Dollar
1 EGP0.04341 BND
5 EGP0.21704 BND
10 EGP0.43408 BND
20 EGP0.86816 BND
50 EGP2.17039 BND
100 EGP4.34078 BND
250 EGP10.85195 BND
500 EGP21.70390 BND
1000 EGP43.40780 BND
2000 EGP86.81560 BND
5000 EGP217.03900 BND
10000 EGP434.07800 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 BND23.03740 EGP
5 BND115.18700 EGP
10 BND230.37400 EGP
20 BND460.74800 EGP
50 BND1151.87000 EGP
100 BND2303.74000 EGP
250 BND5759.35000 EGP
500 BND11518.70000 EGP
1000 BND23037.40000 EGP
2000 BND46074.80000 EGP
5000 BND115187.00000 EGP
10000 BND230374.00000 EGP