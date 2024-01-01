Convert EGP to BND at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Brunei dollars today

1,000 egp
28.33 bnd

E£1.000 EGP = B$0.02833 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3740.7831.51283.5843.67332.37
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9443.95334.834
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8122.67223.551
1 GBP1.2771.1861.75511.93106.6994.68941.322

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Brunei Dollar
1 EGP0,02833 BND
5 EGP0,14166 BND
10 EGP0,28331 BND
20 EGP0,56662 BND
50 EGP1,41656 BND
100 EGP2,83312 BND
250 EGP7,08280 BND
500 EGP14,16560 BND
1000 EGP28,33120 BND
2000 EGP56,66240 BND
5000 EGP141,65600 BND
10000 EGP283,31200 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 BND35,29670 EGP
5 BND176,48350 EGP
10 BND352,96700 EGP
20 BND705,93400 EGP
50 BND1.764,83500 EGP
100 BND3.529,67000 EGP
250 BND8.824,17500 EGP
500 BND17.648,35000 EGP
1000 BND35.296,70000 EGP
2000 BND70.593,40000 EGP
5000 BND176.483,50000 EGP
10000 BND352.967,00000 EGP