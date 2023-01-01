20 Egyptian pounds to Brunei dollars

Convert EGP to BND at the real exchange rate

20 egp
0.85 bnd

1.00000 EGP = 0.04274 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:55
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.90361.322950.7853921.4681183.23453.6727529.5659
1 EUR1.1066511.464040.8691851.6246892.11154.0644532.7191
1 CAD0.7558860.6830410.5936671.1097262.91582.7761822.3485
1 GBP1.273251.15051.6844511.86927105.9784.6763337.6448

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Brunei Dollar
1 EGP0.04274 BND
5 EGP0.21368 BND
10 EGP0.42735 BND
20 EGP0.85471 BND
50 EGP2.13677 BND
100 EGP4.27353 BND
250 EGP10.68382 BND
500 EGP21.36765 BND
1000 EGP42.73530 BND
2000 EGP85.47060 BND
5000 EGP213.67650 BND
10000 EGP427.35300 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 BND23.39990 EGP
5 BND116.99950 EGP
10 BND233.99900 EGP
20 BND467.99800 EGP
50 BND1169.99500 EGP
100 BND2339.99000 EGP
250 BND5849.97500 EGP
500 BND11699.95000 EGP
1000 BND23399.90000 EGP
2000 BND46799.80000 EGP
5000 BND116999.50000 EGP
10000 BND233999.00000 EGP