Egyptian pounds to Albanian leks today

Convert EGP to ALL at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
2,021.39 all

1.000 EGP = 2.021 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:46
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Albanian Lek
1 EGP2.02139 ALL
5 EGP10.10695 ALL
10 EGP20.21390 ALL
20 EGP40.42780 ALL
50 EGP101.06950 ALL
100 EGP202.13900 ALL
250 EGP505.34750 ALL
500 EGP1,010.69500 ALL
1000 EGP2,021.39000 ALL
2000 EGP4,042.78000 ALL
5000 EGP10,106.95000 ALL
10000 EGP20,213.90000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Egyptian Pound
1 ALL0.49471 EGP
5 ALL2.47354 EGP
10 ALL4.94708 EGP
20 ALL9.89416 EGP
50 ALL24.73540 EGP
100 ALL49.47080 EGP
250 ALL123.67700 EGP
500 ALL247.35400 EGP
1000 ALL494.70800 EGP
2000 ALL989.41600 EGP
5000 ALL2,473.54000 EGP
10000 ALL4,947.08000 EGP