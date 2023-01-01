10 Egyptian pounds to Albanian leks

Convert EGP to ALL at the real exchange rate

10 egp
30.49 all

1.00000 EGP = 3.04917 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25
How to convert Egyptian pounds to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Albanian Lek
1 EGP3.04917 ALL
5 EGP15.24585 ALL
10 EGP30.49170 ALL
20 EGP60.98340 ALL
50 EGP152.45850 ALL
100 EGP304.91700 ALL
250 EGP762.29250 ALL
500 EGP1524.58500 ALL
1000 EGP3049.17000 ALL
2000 EGP6098.34000 ALL
5000 EGP15245.85000 ALL
10000 EGP30491.70000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Egyptian Pound
1 ALL0.32796 EGP
5 ALL1.63979 EGP
10 ALL3.27958 EGP
20 ALL6.55916 EGP
50 ALL16.39790 EGP
100 ALL32.79580 EGP
250 ALL81.98950 EGP
500 ALL163.97900 EGP
1000 ALL327.95800 EGP
2000 ALL655.91600 EGP
5000 ALL1639.79000 EGP
10000 ALL3279.58000 EGP