1 Albanian lek to Egyptian pounds

Convert ALL to EGP at the real exchange rate

1 all
0.33 egp

1.00000 ALL = 0.33148 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:52
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86251.088890.78741.476631.648320.952918.9323
1 GBP1.1594211.2625105.2711.71221.911291.1048121.9526
1 USD0.918350.792079183.3831.35621.513890.875217.3882
1 INR0.01101470.009499290.011992910.01626470.01815590.01049610.208534

How to convert Albanian leks to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Egyptian Pound
1 ALL0.33148 EGP
5 ALL1.65742 EGP
10 ALL3.31483 EGP
20 ALL6.62966 EGP
50 ALL16.57415 EGP
100 ALL33.14830 EGP
250 ALL82.87075 EGP
500 ALL165.74150 EGP
1000 ALL331.48300 EGP
2000 ALL662.96600 EGP
5000 ALL1657.41500 EGP
10000 ALL3314.83000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Albanian Lek
1 EGP3.01674 ALL
5 EGP15.08370 ALL
10 EGP30.16740 ALL
20 EGP60.33480 ALL
50 EGP150.83700 ALL
100 EGP301.67400 ALL
250 EGP754.18500 ALL
500 EGP1508.37000 ALL
1000 EGP3016.74000 ALL
2000 EGP6033.48000 ALL
5000 EGP15083.70000 ALL
10000 EGP30167.40000 ALL