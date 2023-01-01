500 Albanian leks to Egyptian pounds

Convert ALL to EGP at the real exchange rate

500 all
165.76 egp

1.00000 ALL = 0.33151 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86251.088990.79571.476661.648350.9529518.9349
1 GBP1.1594211.26255105.2751.712141.911221.1048721.9545
1 USD0.918350.792048183.3831.35611.513780.8751517.389
1 INR0.01101370.009498910.011992910.01626350.01815450.01049550.208544

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Egyptian Pound
1 ALL0.33151 EGP
5 ALL1.65757 EGP
10 ALL3.31514 EGP
20 ALL6.63028 EGP
50 ALL16.57570 EGP
100 ALL33.15140 EGP
250 ALL82.87850 EGP
500 ALL165.75700 EGP
1000 ALL331.51400 EGP
2000 ALL663.02800 EGP
5000 ALL1657.57000 EGP
10000 ALL3315.14000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Albanian Lek
1 EGP3.01647 ALL
5 EGP15.08235 ALL
10 EGP30.16470 ALL
20 EGP60.32940 ALL
50 EGP150.82350 ALL
100 EGP301.64700 ALL
250 EGP754.11750 ALL
500 EGP1508.23500 ALL
1000 EGP3016.47000 ALL
2000 EGP6032.94000 ALL
5000 EGP15082.35000 ALL
10000 EGP30164.70000 ALL