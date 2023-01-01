1 thousand Albanian leks to Egyptian pounds

Convert ALL to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 all
331.54 egp

1.00000 ALL = 0.33154 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86251.08990.80411.476851.64850.9530518.9363
1 GBP1.1594211.26255105.2751.712211.911221.1049921.9541
1 USD0.918250.792048183.3831.356151.513780.8751517.3887
1 INR0.01101270.009498910.011992910.01626410.01815450.01049550.20854

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Egyptian Pound
1 ALL0.33154 EGP
5 ALL1.65772 EGP
10 ALL3.31544 EGP
20 ALL6.63088 EGP
50 ALL16.57720 EGP
100 ALL33.15440 EGP
250 ALL82.88600 EGP
500 ALL165.77200 EGP
1000 ALL331.54400 EGP
2000 ALL663.08800 EGP
5000 ALL1657.72000 EGP
10000 ALL3315.44000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Albanian Lek
1 EGP3.01619 ALL
5 EGP15.08095 ALL
10 EGP30.16190 ALL
20 EGP60.32380 ALL
50 EGP150.80950 ALL
100 EGP301.61900 ALL
250 EGP754.04750 ALL
500 EGP1508.09500 ALL
1000 EGP3016.19000 ALL
2000 EGP6032.38000 ALL
5000 EGP15080.95000 ALL
10000 EGP30161.90000 ALL