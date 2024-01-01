Egyptian pounds to Mexican pesos today

Convert EGP to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
358.06 mxn

1.000 EGP = 0.3581 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:56
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9221.3580.7871.53283.1953.67332.389
1 EUR1.08511.4730.8541.66290.2633.98535.14
1 CAD0.7360.67910.581.12861.2582.70423.849
1 GBP1.271.1711.72511.946105.6954.66641.149

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Mexican Peso
1 EGP0.35806 MXN
5 EGP1.79030 MXN
10 EGP3.58059 MXN
20 EGP7.16118 MXN
50 EGP17.90295 MXN
100 EGP35.80590 MXN
250 EGP89.51475 MXN
500 EGP179.02950 MXN
1000 EGP358.05900 MXN
2000 EGP716.11800 MXN
5000 EGP1,790.29500 MXN
10000 EGP3,580.59000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Egyptian Pound
1 MXN2.79284 EGP
5 MXN13.96420 EGP
10 MXN27.92840 EGP
20 MXN55.85680 EGP
50 MXN139.64200 EGP
100 MXN279.28400 EGP
250 MXN698.21000 EGP
500 MXN1,396.42000 EGP
1000 MXN2,792.84000 EGP
2000 MXN5,585.68000 EGP
5000 MXN13,964.20000 EGP
10000 MXN27,928.40000 EGP