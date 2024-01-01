Egyptian pounds to Algerian dinars today

Convert EGP to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
2,868.11 dzd

1.000 EGP = 2.868 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:49
How to convert Egyptian pounds to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Algerian Dinar
1 EGP2.86811 DZD
5 EGP14.34055 DZD
10 EGP28.68110 DZD
20 EGP57.36220 DZD
50 EGP143.40550 DZD
100 EGP286.81100 DZD
250 EGP717.02750 DZD
500 EGP1,434.05500 DZD
1000 EGP2,868.11000 DZD
2000 EGP5,736.22000 DZD
5000 EGP14,340.55000 DZD
10000 EGP28,681.10000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 DZD0.34866 EGP
5 DZD1.74331 EGP
10 DZD3.48662 EGP
20 DZD6.97324 EGP
50 DZD17.43310 EGP
100 DZD34.86620 EGP
250 DZD87.16550 EGP
500 DZD174.33100 EGP
1000 DZD348.66200 EGP
2000 DZD697.32400 EGP
5000 DZD1,743.31000 EGP
10000 DZD3,486.62000 EGP