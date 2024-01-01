Convert EGP to DZD at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Algerian dinars today

1,000 egp
2,823.15 dzd

E£1.000 EGP = دج2.823 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3740.7831.51283.5843.67332.377
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9533.95334.844
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8122.67223.556
1 GBP1.2771.1861.75511.93106.6994.68941.331

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Algerian Dinar
1 EGP2,82315 DZD
5 EGP14,11575 DZD
10 EGP28,23150 DZD
20 EGP56,46300 DZD
50 EGP141,15750 DZD
100 EGP282,31500 DZD
250 EGP705,78750 DZD
500 EGP1.411,57500 DZD
1000 EGP2.823,15000 DZD
2000 EGP5.646,30000 DZD
5000 EGP14.115,75000 DZD
10000 EGP28.231,50000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 DZD0,35421 EGP
5 DZD1,77107 EGP
10 DZD3,54214 EGP
20 DZD7,08428 EGP
50 DZD17,71070 EGP
100 DZD35,42140 EGP
250 DZD88,55350 EGP
500 DZD177,10700 EGP
1000 DZD354,21400 EGP
2000 DZD708,42800 EGP
5000 DZD1.771,07000 EGP
10000 DZD3.542,14000 EGP