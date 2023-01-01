amount-spellout.1000 Egyptian pounds to Algerian dinars

Convert EGP to DZD at the real exchange rate

1.000 egp
4.345,90 dzd

1.00000 EGP = 4.34590 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.90311.32050.7844681.4663883.19943.6727529.5604
1 EUR1.1073511.462260.868621.623892.13094.0670232.7337
1 CAD0.7572890.68387510.5940691.1104863.0062.7813322.3858
1 GBP1.274751.151251.6833111.86927106.0584.6818437.6821

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Algerian Dinar
1 EGP4.34590 DZD
5 EGP21.72950 DZD
10 EGP43.45900 DZD
20 EGP86.91800 DZD
50 EGP217.29500 DZD
100 EGP434.59000 DZD
250 EGP1086.47500 DZD
500 EGP2172.95000 DZD
1000 EGP4345.90000 DZD
2000 EGP8691.80000 DZD
5000 EGP21729.50000 DZD
10000 EGP43459.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 DZD0.23010 EGP
5 DZD1.15051 EGP
10 DZD2.30102 EGP
20 DZD4.60204 EGP
50 DZD11.50510 EGP
100 DZD23.01020 EGP
250 DZD57.52550 EGP
500 DZD115.05100 EGP
1000 DZD230.10200 EGP
2000 DZD460.20400 EGP
5000 DZD1150.51000 EGP
10000 DZD2301.02000 EGP