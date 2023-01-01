amount-spellout.1000 Algerian dinars to Egyptian pounds

Convert DZD to EGP at the real exchange rate

1000 dzd
230.30 egp

1.00000 DZD = 0.23030 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:19
How to convert Algerian dinars to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 DZD0.23030 EGP
5 DZD1.15152 EGP
10 DZD2.30304 EGP
20 DZD4.60608 EGP
50 DZD11.51520 EGP
100 DZD23.03040 EGP
250 DZD57.57600 EGP
500 DZD115.15200 EGP
1000 DZD230.30400 EGP
2000 DZD460.60800 EGP
5000 DZD1151.52000 EGP
10000 DZD2303.04000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Algerian Dinar
1 EGP4.34208 DZD
5 EGP21.71040 DZD
10 EGP43.42080 DZD
20 EGP86.84160 DZD
50 EGP217.10400 DZD
100 EGP434.20800 DZD
250 EGP1085.52000 DZD
500 EGP2171.04000 DZD
1000 EGP4342.08000 DZD
2000 EGP8684.16000 DZD
5000 EGP21710.40000 DZD
10000 EGP43420.80000 DZD