1 thousand Egyptian pounds to Algerian dinars

Convert EGP to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
4,350.58 dzd

1.00000 EGP = 4.35058 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:15
How to convert Egyptian pounds to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Algerian Dinar
1 EGP4.35058 DZD
5 EGP21.75290 DZD
10 EGP43.50580 DZD
20 EGP87.01160 DZD
50 EGP217.52900 DZD
100 EGP435.05800 DZD
250 EGP1087.64500 DZD
500 EGP2175.29000 DZD
1000 EGP4350.58000 DZD
2000 EGP8701.16000 DZD
5000 EGP21752.90000 DZD
10000 EGP43505.80000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 DZD0.22985 EGP
5 DZD1.14927 EGP
10 DZD2.29854 EGP
20 DZD4.59708 EGP
50 DZD11.49270 EGP
100 DZD22.98540 EGP
250 DZD57.46350 EGP
500 DZD114.92700 EGP
1000 DZD229.85400 EGP
2000 DZD459.70800 EGP
5000 DZD1149.27000 EGP
10000 DZD2298.54000 EGP