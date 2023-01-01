1 Egyptian pound to Algerian dinars

Convert EGP to DZD at the real exchange rate

1 egp
4.35 dzd

1.00000 EGP = 4.35117 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:07
How to convert Egyptian pounds to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Algerian Dinar
1 EGP4.35117 DZD
5 EGP21.75585 DZD
10 EGP43.51170 DZD
20 EGP87.02340 DZD
50 EGP217.55850 DZD
100 EGP435.11700 DZD
250 EGP1087.79250 DZD
500 EGP2175.58500 DZD
1000 EGP4351.17000 DZD
2000 EGP8702.34000 DZD
5000 EGP21755.85000 DZD
10000 EGP43511.70000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 DZD0.22982 EGP
5 DZD1.14912 EGP
10 DZD2.29824 EGP
20 DZD4.59648 EGP
50 DZD11.49120 EGP
100 DZD22.98240 EGP
250 DZD57.45600 EGP
500 DZD114.91200 EGP
1000 DZD229.82400 EGP
2000 DZD459.64800 EGP
5000 DZD1149.12000 EGP
10000 DZD2298.24000 EGP