Egyptian pounds to Saudi riyals today

Convert EGP to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
79.97 sar

1.000 EGP = 0.07997 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:58
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Saudi Riyal
1 EGP0.07997 SAR
5 EGP0.39983 SAR
10 EGP0.79966 SAR
20 EGP1.59932 SAR
50 EGP3.99829 SAR
100 EGP7.99658 SAR
250 EGP19.99145 SAR
500 EGP39.98290 SAR
1000 EGP79.96580 SAR
2000 EGP159.93160 SAR
5000 EGP399.82900 SAR
10000 EGP799.65800 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Egyptian Pound
1 SAR12.50530 EGP
5 SAR62.52650 EGP
10 SAR125.05300 EGP
20 SAR250.10600 EGP
50 SAR625.26500 EGP
100 SAR1,250.53000 EGP
250 SAR3,126.32500 EGP
500 SAR6,252.65000 EGP
1000 SAR12,505.30000 EGP
2000 SAR25,010.60000 EGP
5000 SAR62,526.50000 EGP
10000 SAR125,053.00000 EGP