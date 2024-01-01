Convert EGP to SAR at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Saudi riyals today

1000 egp
78.64 sar

E£1.000 EGP = SR0.07864 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:24
 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.929451.374550.783731.5122983.58863.67332.3744
1 EUR1.075911.478880.8432151.6270789.9333.9517834.8316
1 CAD0.7275110.67618810.5701721.1002160.81162.6721523.5527
1 GBP1.275951.185941.7538611.9296106.6554.6865641.3081

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Saudi Riyal
1 EGP0.07864 SAR
5 EGP0.39322 SAR
10 EGP0.78645 SAR
20 EGP1.57290 SAR
50 EGP3.93224 SAR
100 EGP7.86449 SAR
250 EGP19.66123 SAR
500 EGP39.32245 SAR
1000 EGP78.64490 SAR
2000 EGP157.28980 SAR
5000 EGP393.22450 SAR
10000 EGP786.44900 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Egyptian Pound
1 SAR12.71540 EGP
5 SAR63.57700 EGP
10 SAR127.15400 EGP
20 SAR254.30800 EGP
50 SAR635.77000 EGP
100 SAR1271.54000 EGP
250 SAR3178.85000 EGP
500 SAR6357.70000 EGP
1000 SAR12715.40000 EGP
2000 SAR25430.80000 EGP
5000 SAR63577.00000 EGP
10000 SAR127154.00000 EGP