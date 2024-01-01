Convert DKK to SAR at the real exchange rate

Danish kroner to Saudi riyals today

1,000 dkk
540.67 sar

kr1.000 DKK = SR0.5407 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.07511.2510.843299.4151.62611.46989.793
1 USD0.93110.4660.784278.51.51210.66883.521
1 SEK0.0890.09610.07526.6110.1441.0197.981
1 GBP1.1861.27513.3471355.1851.92813.605106.518

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Saudi Riyal
1 DKK0,54067 SAR
5 DKK2,70332 SAR
10 DKK5,40665 SAR
20 DKK10,81330 SAR
50 DKK27,03325 SAR
100 DKK54,06650 SAR
250 DKK135,16625 SAR
500 DKK270,33250 SAR
1000 DKK540,66500 SAR
2000 DKK1.081,33000 SAR
5000 DKK2.703,32500 SAR
10000 DKK5.406,65000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Danish Krone
1 SAR1,84957 DKK
5 SAR9,24785 DKK
10 SAR18,49570 DKK
20 SAR36,99140 DKK
50 SAR92,47850 DKK
100 SAR184,95700 DKK
250 SAR462,39250 DKK
500 SAR924,78500 DKK
1000 SAR1.849,57000 DKK
2000 SAR3.699,14000 DKK
5000 SAR9.247,85000 DKK
10000 SAR18.495,70000 DKK