1 Danish krone to Saudi riyals

Convert DKK to SAR at the real exchange rate

1 dkk
0.56 sar

1.00000 DKK = 0.55599 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.1051511.10360.869695311.4731.6255811.262991.9584
1 USD0.90485110.04710.786968281.8381.4709110.191283.209
1 SEK0.09006130.099531310.078325528.05170.1464021.014358.28189
1 GBP1.149831.270712.76721358.1321.8690912.9504105.734

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Saudi Riyal
1 DKK0.55599 SAR
5 DKK2.77996 SAR
10 DKK5.55991 SAR
20 DKK11.11982 SAR
50 DKK27.79955 SAR
100 DKK55.59910 SAR
250 DKK138.99775 SAR
500 DKK277.99550 SAR
1000 DKK555.99100 SAR
2000 DKK1111.98200 SAR
5000 DKK2779.95500 SAR
10000 DKK5559.91000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Danish Krone
1 SAR1.79859 DKK
5 SAR8.99295 DKK
10 SAR17.98590 DKK
20 SAR35.97180 DKK
50 SAR89.92950 DKK
100 SAR179.85900 DKK
250 SAR449.64750 DKK
500 SAR899.29500 DKK
1000 SAR1798.59000 DKK
2000 SAR3597.18000 DKK
5000 SAR8992.95000 DKK
10000 SAR17985.90000 DKK