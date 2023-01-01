1 Danish krone to Saudi riyals

Convert DKK to SAR at the real exchange rate

1 dkk
0.55 sar

1.00000 DKK = 0.54924 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:21
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870051.091890.99011.494461.664840.9641518.7768
1 GBP1.1493611.25485104.5791.717641.913461.1081521.5809
1 USD0.91590.796908183.33951.36881.524860.883117.198
1 INR0.01099020.009562190.011999110.01642440.01829690.01059640.206361

How to convert Danish kroner to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Saudi Riyal
1 DKK0.54924 SAR
5 DKK2.74621 SAR
10 DKK5.49242 SAR
20 DKK10.98484 SAR
50 DKK27.46210 SAR
100 DKK54.92420 SAR
250 DKK137.31050 SAR
500 DKK274.62100 SAR
1000 DKK549.24200 SAR
2000 DKK1098.48400 SAR
5000 DKK2746.21000 SAR
10000 DKK5492.42000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Danish Krone
1 SAR1.82069 DKK
5 SAR9.10345 DKK
10 SAR18.20690 DKK
20 SAR36.41380 DKK
50 SAR91.03450 DKK
100 SAR182.06900 DKK
250 SAR455.17250 DKK
500 SAR910.34500 DKK
1000 SAR1820.69000 DKK
2000 SAR3641.38000 DKK
5000 SAR9103.45000 DKK
10000 SAR18206.90000 DKK