250 Egyptian pounds to Saudi riyals

Convert EGP to SAR at the real exchange rate

250 egp
30,35 sar

1.00000 EGP = 0.12138 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:01
How to convert Egyptian pounds to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Saudi Riyal
1 EGP0.12138 SAR
5 EGP0.60691 SAR
10 EGP1.21382 SAR
20 EGP2.42764 SAR
50 EGP6.06910 SAR
100 EGP12.13820 SAR
250 EGP30.34550 SAR
500 EGP60.69100 SAR
1000 EGP121.38200 SAR
2000 EGP242.76400 SAR
5000 EGP606.91000 SAR
10000 EGP1213.82000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Egyptian Pound
1 SAR8.23843 EGP
5 SAR41.19215 EGP
10 SAR82.38430 EGP
20 SAR164.76860 EGP
50 SAR411.92150 EGP
100 SAR823.84300 EGP
250 SAR2059.60750 EGP
500 SAR4119.21500 EGP
1000 SAR8238.43000 EGP
2000 SAR16476.86000 EGP
5000 SAR41192.15000 EGP
10000 SAR82384.30000 EGP