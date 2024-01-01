Egyptian pounds to Bolivian bolivianos today

Convert EGP to BOB at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
147.61 bob

1.000 EGP = 0.1476 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2661.4741.6620.96618.228
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7111.7261.9471.13221.346
1 USD0.9220.787183.1941.3581.5320.89116.8
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Bolivian Boliviano
1 EGP0.14761 BOB
5 EGP0.73804 BOB
10 EGP1.47608 BOB
20 EGP2.95216 BOB
50 EGP7.38040 BOB
100 EGP14.76080 BOB
250 EGP36.90200 BOB
500 EGP73.80400 BOB
1000 EGP147.60800 BOB
2000 EGP295.21600 BOB
5000 EGP738.04000 BOB
10000 EGP1,476.08000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Egyptian Pound
1 BOB6.77469 EGP
5 BOB33.87345 EGP
10 BOB67.74690 EGP
20 BOB135.49380 EGP
50 BOB338.73450 EGP
100 BOB677.46900 EGP
250 BOB1,693.67250 EGP
500 BOB3,387.34500 EGP
1000 BOB6,774.69000 EGP
2000 BOB13,549.38000 EGP
5000 BOB33,873.45000 EGP
10000 BOB67,746.90000 EGP