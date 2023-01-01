1 thousand Egyptian pounds to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert EGP to BOB at the real exchange rate

1000 egp
223.63 bob

1.00000 EGP = 0.22362 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86951.0896590.77271.493371.661430.963518.7167
1 GBP1.1500911.253104.3811.717241.91051.1081121.5225
1 USD0.917750.798085183.30451.37051.524740.8842517.1768
1 INR0.01101650.009580330.012004210.01645170.01830320.01061470.206193

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Bolivian Boliviano
1 EGP0.22362 BOB
5 EGP1.11813 BOB
10 EGP2.23625 BOB
20 EGP4.47250 BOB
50 EGP11.18125 BOB
100 EGP22.36250 BOB
250 EGP55.90625 BOB
500 EGP111.81250 BOB
1000 EGP223.62500 BOB
2000 EGP447.25000 BOB
5000 EGP1118.12500 BOB
10000 EGP2236.25000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Egyptian Pound
1 BOB4.47178 EGP
5 BOB22.35890 EGP
10 BOB44.71780 EGP
20 BOB89.43560 EGP
50 BOB223.58900 EGP
100 BOB447.17800 EGP
250 BOB1117.94500 EGP
500 BOB2235.89000 EGP
1000 BOB4471.78000 EGP
2000 BOB8943.56000 EGP
5000 BOB22358.90000 EGP
10000 BOB44717.80000 EGP