Egyptian pounds to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert EGP to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
2,339.07 bdt

1.000 EGP = 2.339 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:47
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9221.3580.7871.53283.1943.67332.386
1 EUR1.08511.4740.8541.66290.2653.98535.139
1 CAD0.7360.67910.5791.12861.2512.70423.844
1 GBP1.2711.1711.72611.947105.7144.66741.153

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Bangladeshi Taka
1 EGP2.33907 BDT
5 EGP11.69535 BDT
10 EGP23.39070 BDT
20 EGP46.78140 BDT
50 EGP116.95350 BDT
100 EGP233.90700 BDT
250 EGP584.76750 BDT
500 EGP1,169.53500 BDT
1000 EGP2,339.07000 BDT
2000 EGP4,678.14000 BDT
5000 EGP11,695.35000 BDT
10000 EGP23,390.70000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Egyptian Pound
1 BDT0.42752 EGP
5 BDT2.13760 EGP
10 BDT4.27520 EGP
20 BDT8.55040 EGP
50 BDT21.37600 EGP
100 BDT42.75200 EGP
250 BDT106.88000 EGP
500 BDT213.76000 EGP
1000 BDT427.52000 EGP
2000 BDT855.04000 EGP
5000 BDT2,137.60000 EGP
10000 BDT4,275.20000 EGP