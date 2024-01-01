1 Bangladeshi taka to Egyptian pounds

Convert BDT to EGP at the real exchange rate

1 bdt
0.42 egp

Tk1.000 BDT = E£0.4195 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:21
BDT to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.41960.4196
Low0.40810.3987
Average0.41230.4078
Change2.70%3.32%
1 BDT to EGP stats

The performance of BDT to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4196 and a 30 day low of 0.4081. This means the 30 day average was 0.4123. The change for BDT to EGP was 2.70.

The performance of BDT to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4196 and a 90 day low of 0.3987. This means the 90 day average was 0.4078. The change for BDT to EGP was 3.32.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Egyptian Pound
1 BDT0.41948 EGP
5 BDT2.09740 EGP
10 BDT4.19479 EGP
20 BDT8.38958 EGP
50 BDT20.97395 EGP
100 BDT41.94790 EGP
250 BDT104.86975 EGP
500 BDT209.73950 EGP
1000 BDT419.47900 EGP
2000 BDT838.95800 EGP
5000 BDT2,097.39500 EGP
10000 BDT4,194.79000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Bangladeshi Taka
1 EGP2.38391 BDT
5 EGP11.91955 BDT
10 EGP23.83910 BDT
20 EGP47.67820 BDT
50 EGP119.19550 BDT
100 EGP238.39100 BDT
250 EGP595.97750 BDT
500 EGP1,191.95500 BDT
1000 EGP2,383.91000 BDT
2000 EGP4,767.82000 BDT
5000 EGP11,919.55000 BDT
10000 EGP23,839.10000 BDT