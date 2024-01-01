Egyptian pounds to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert EGP to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
2,584 vuv

1.000 EGP = 2.584 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:00
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Vanuatu Vatu
1 EGP2.58354 VUV
5 EGP12.91770 VUV
10 EGP25.83540 VUV
20 EGP51.67080 VUV
50 EGP129.17700 VUV
100 EGP258.35400 VUV
250 EGP645.88500 VUV
500 EGP1,291.77000 VUV
1000 EGP2,583.54000 VUV
2000 EGP5,167.08000 VUV
5000 EGP12,917.70000 VUV
10000 EGP25,835.40000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Egyptian Pound
1 VUV0.38707 EGP
5 VUV1.93533 EGP
10 VUV3.87065 EGP
20 VUV7.74130 EGP
50 VUV19.35325 EGP
100 VUV38.70650 EGP
250 VUV96.76625 EGP
500 VUV193.53250 EGP
1000 VUV387.06500 EGP
2000 VUV774.13000 EGP
5000 VUV1,935.32500 EGP
10000 VUV3,870.65000 EGP