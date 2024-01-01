Egyptian pounds to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert EGP to AOA at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
18,012.80 aoa

1.000 EGP = 18.01 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:47
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Angolan Kwanza
1 EGP18.01280 AOA
5 EGP90.06400 AOA
10 EGP180.12800 AOA
20 EGP360.25600 AOA
50 EGP900.64000 AOA
100 EGP1,801.28000 AOA
250 EGP4,503.20000 AOA
500 EGP9,006.40000 AOA
1000 EGP18,012.80000 AOA
2000 EGP36,025.60000 AOA
5000 EGP90,064.00000 AOA
10000 EGP180,128.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Egyptian Pound
1 AOA0.05552 EGP
5 AOA0.27758 EGP
10 AOA0.55516 EGP
20 AOA1.11032 EGP
50 AOA2.77581 EGP
100 AOA5.55161 EGP
250 AOA13.87903 EGP
500 AOA27.75805 EGP
1000 AOA55.51610 EGP
2000 AOA111.03220 EGP
5000 AOA277.58050 EGP
10000 AOA555.16100 EGP