Convert EGP to AOA at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Angolan kwanzas today

1,000 egp
18,090.60 aoa

E£1.000 EGP = Kz18.09 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:02
How to convert Egyptian pounds to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Angolan Kwanza
1 EGP18,09060 AOA
5 EGP90,45300 AOA
10 EGP180,90600 AOA
20 EGP361,81200 AOA
50 EGP904,53000 AOA
100 EGP1.809,06000 AOA
250 EGP4.522,65000 AOA
500 EGP9.045,30000 AOA
1000 EGP18.090,60000 AOA
2000 EGP36.181,20000 AOA
5000 EGP90.453,00000 AOA
10000 EGP180.906,00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Egyptian Pound
1 AOA0,05528 EGP
5 AOA0,27639 EGP
10 AOA0,55277 EGP
20 AOA1,10554 EGP
50 AOA2,76386 EGP
100 AOA5,52772 EGP
250 AOA13,81930 EGP
500 AOA27,63860 EGP
1000 AOA55,27720 EGP
2000 AOA110,55440 EGP
5000 AOA276,38600 EGP
10000 AOA552,77200 EGP