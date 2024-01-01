Egyptian pounds to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert EGP to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
2,174.65 cve

1.000 EGP = 2.175 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:49
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2611.4741.6620.96618.228
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7111.7261.9461.13221.348
1 USD0.9220.787183.1941.3581.5320.89116.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 EGP2.17465 CVE
5 EGP10.87325 CVE
10 EGP21.74650 CVE
20 EGP43.49300 CVE
50 EGP108.73250 CVE
100 EGP217.46500 CVE
250 EGP543.66250 CVE
500 EGP1,087.32500 CVE
1000 EGP2,174.65000 CVE
2000 EGP4,349.30000 CVE
5000 EGP10,873.25000 CVE
10000 EGP21,746.50000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Egyptian Pound
1 CVE0.45984 EGP
5 CVE2.29922 EGP
10 CVE4.59843 EGP
20 CVE9.19686 EGP
50 CVE22.99215 EGP
100 CVE45.98430 EGP
250 CVE114.96075 EGP
500 CVE229.92150 EGP
1000 CVE459.84300 EGP
2000 CVE919.68600 EGP
5000 CVE2,299.21500 EGP
10000 CVE4,598.43000 EGP