Convert EGP to CVE at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Cape Verdean escudos today

1,000 egp
2,157.39 cve

E£1.000 EGP = Esc2.157 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:09
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7831.51283.5823.67332.377
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9473.95334.842
1 CAD0.7270.67610.571.160.8022.67223.553
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75511.93106.6844.68841.326

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 EGP2,15739 CVE
5 EGP10,78695 CVE
10 EGP21,57390 CVE
20 EGP43,14780 CVE
50 EGP107,86950 CVE
100 EGP215,73900 CVE
250 EGP539,34750 CVE
500 EGP1.078,69500 CVE
1000 EGP2.157,39000 CVE
2000 EGP4.314,78000 CVE
5000 EGP10.786,95000 CVE
10000 EGP21.573,90000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Egyptian Pound
1 CVE0,46352 EGP
5 CVE2,31762 EGP
10 CVE4,63523 EGP
20 CVE9,27046 EGP
50 CVE23,17615 EGP
100 CVE46,35230 EGP
250 CVE115,88075 EGP
500 CVE231,76150 EGP
1000 CVE463,52300 EGP
2000 CVE927,04600 EGP
5000 CVE2.317,61500 EGP
10000 CVE4.635,23000 EGP