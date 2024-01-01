Egyptian pounds to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert EGP to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
400.60 szl

1.000 EGP = 0.4006 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2661.4731.6620.96718.217
1 GBP1.17111.27105.6991.7251.9471.13221.332
1 USD0.9220.787183.1981.3581.5320.89116.791
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Swazi Lilangeni
1 EGP0.40060 SZL
5 EGP2.00298 SZL
10 EGP4.00596 SZL
20 EGP8.01192 SZL
50 EGP20.02980 SZL
100 EGP40.05960 SZL
250 EGP100.14900 SZL
500 EGP200.29800 SZL
1000 EGP400.59600 SZL
2000 EGP801.19200 SZL
5000 EGP2,002.98000 SZL
10000 EGP4,005.96000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Egyptian Pound
1 SZL2.49628 EGP
5 SZL12.48140 EGP
10 SZL24.96280 EGP
20 SZL49.92560 EGP
50 SZL124.81400 EGP
100 SZL249.62800 EGP
250 SZL624.07000 EGP
500 SZL1,248.14000 EGP
1000 SZL2,496.28000 EGP
2000 SZL4,992.56000 EGP
5000 SZL12,481.40000 EGP
10000 SZL24,962.80000 EGP