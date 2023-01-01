100 Egyptian pounds to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert EGP to SZL at the real exchange rate

100 egp
60.94 szl

1.00000 EGP = 0.60938 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871.090690.86281.493411.661870.963518.7299
1 GBP1.1494311.2536104.4431.716621.910251.1074721.5292
1 USD0.916950.797703183.31451.369351.523810.883517.1739
1 INR0.01100560.00957460.012002710.01643590.01828980.01060440.206133

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Swazi Lilangeni
1 EGP0.60938 SZL
5 EGP3.04692 SZL
10 EGP6.09385 SZL
20 EGP12.18770 SZL
50 EGP30.46925 SZL
100 EGP60.93850 SZL
250 EGP152.34625 SZL
500 EGP304.69250 SZL
1000 EGP609.38500 SZL
2000 EGP1218.77000 SZL
5000 EGP3046.92500 SZL
10000 EGP6093.85000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Egyptian Pound
1 SZL1.64100 EGP
5 SZL8.20500 EGP
10 SZL16.41000 EGP
20 SZL32.82000 EGP
50 SZL82.05000 EGP
100 SZL164.10000 EGP
250 SZL410.25000 EGP
500 SZL820.50000 EGP
1000 SZL1641.00000 EGP
2000 SZL3282.00000 EGP
5000 SZL8205.00000 EGP
10000 SZL16410.00000 EGP