10 szl
16.45 egp

1.00000 SZL = 1.64510 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Egyptian Pound
1 SZL1.64510 EGP
5 SZL8.22550 EGP
10 SZL16.45100 EGP
20 SZL32.90200 EGP
50 SZL82.25500 EGP
100 SZL164.51000 EGP
250 SZL411.27500 EGP
500 SZL822.55000 EGP
1000 SZL1645.10000 EGP
2000 SZL3290.20000 EGP
5000 SZL8225.50000 EGP
10000 SZL16451.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Swazi Lilangeni
1 EGP0.60786 SZL
5 EGP3.03932 SZL
10 EGP6.07864 SZL
20 EGP12.15728 SZL
50 EGP30.39320 SZL
100 EGP60.78640 SZL
250 EGP151.96600 SZL
500 EGP303.93200 SZL
1000 EGP607.86400 SZL
2000 EGP1215.72800 SZL
5000 EGP3039.32000 SZL
10000 EGP6078.64000 SZL