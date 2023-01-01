10 thousand Egyptian pounds to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert EGP to SZL at the real exchange rate

10,000 egp
6,093.69 szl

1.00000 EGP = 0.60937 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871.0907590.87531.493561.66210.9635518.7323
1 GBP1.1494311.25365104.4471.716621.910321.1075321.5299
1 USD0.91680.797671183.31451.36931.523810.8834517.1738
1 INR0.01100410.009574210.012002710.01643530.01828980.01060380.206132

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Swazi Lilangeni
1 EGP0.60937 SZL
5 EGP3.04685 SZL
10 EGP6.09369 SZL
20 EGP12.18738 SZL
50 EGP30.46845 SZL
100 EGP60.93690 SZL
250 EGP152.34225 SZL
500 EGP304.68450 SZL
1000 EGP609.36900 SZL
2000 EGP1218.73800 SZL
5000 EGP3046.84500 SZL
10000 EGP6093.69000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Egyptian Pound
1 SZL1.64104 EGP
5 SZL8.20520 EGP
10 SZL16.41040 EGP
20 SZL32.82080 EGP
50 SZL82.05200 EGP
100 SZL164.10400 EGP
250 SZL410.26000 EGP
500 SZL820.52000 EGP
1000 SZL1641.04000 EGP
2000 SZL3282.08000 EGP
5000 SZL8205.20000 EGP
10000 SZL16410.40000 EGP