United Arab Emirates dirhams to Egyptian pounds today

Convert AED to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
12,812.40 egp

1.000 AED = 12.81 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:04
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2891.4761.6650.96618.256
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6821.7271.9481.13121.368
1 USD0.920.786183.0931.3581.5320.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Egyptian Pound
1 AED12.81240 EGP
5 AED64.06200 EGP
10 AED128.12400 EGP
20 AED256.24800 EGP
50 AED640.62000 EGP
100 AED1,281.24000 EGP
250 AED3,203.10000 EGP
500 AED6,406.20000 EGP
1000 AED12,812.40000 EGP
2000 AED25,624.80000 EGP
5000 AED64,062.00000 EGP
10000 AED128,124.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 EGP0.07805 AED
5 EGP0.39025 AED
10 EGP0.78049 AED
20 EGP1.56098 AED
50 EGP3.90246 AED
100 EGP7.80492 AED
250 EGP19.51230 AED
500 EGP39.02460 AED
1000 EGP78.04920 AED
2000 EGP156.09840 AED
5000 EGP390.24600 AED
10000 EGP780.49200 AED