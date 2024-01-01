Egyptian pounds to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert EGP to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
6.558 kwd

1.000 EGP = 0.006558 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:53
Wise

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9221.3580.7871.53283.1943.67332.388
1 EUR1.08511.4730.8541.66290.2613.98535.14
1 CAD0.7360.67910.581.12861.262.70423.849
1 GBP1.271.1711.72511.946105.6854.66541.145

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 EGP0.00656 KWD
5 EGP0.03279 KWD
10 EGP0.06558 KWD
20 EGP0.13115 KWD
50 EGP0.32788 KWD
100 EGP0.65576 KWD
250 EGP1.63940 KWD
500 EGP3.27881 KWD
1000 EGP6.55761 KWD
2000 EGP13.11522 KWD
5000 EGP32.78805 KWD
10000 EGP65.57610 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 KWD152.49400 EGP
5 KWD762.47000 EGP
10 KWD1,524.94000 EGP
20 KWD3,049.88000 EGP
50 KWD7,624.70000 EGP
100 KWD15,249.40000 EGP
250 KWD38,123.50000 EGP
500 KWD76,247.00000 EGP
1000 KWD152,494.00000 EGP
2000 KWD304,988.00000 EGP
5000 KWD762,470.00000 EGP
10000 KWD1,524,940.00000 EGP