Convert EGP to KWD at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Kuwaiti dinars today

1,000 egp
6.422 kwd

E£1.000 EGP = ك0.006422 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:15
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 EGP0,00642 KWD
5 EGP0,03211 KWD
10 EGP0,06422 KWD
20 EGP0,12845 KWD
50 EGP0,32112 KWD
100 EGP0,64224 KWD
250 EGP1,60560 KWD
500 EGP3,21119 KWD
1000 EGP6,42238 KWD
2000 EGP12,84476 KWD
5000 EGP32,11190 KWD
10000 EGP64,22380 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 KWD155,70600 EGP
5 KWD778,53000 EGP
10 KWD1.557,06000 EGP
20 KWD3.114,12000 EGP
50 KWD7.785,30000 EGP
100 KWD15.570,60000 EGP
250 KWD38.926,50000 EGP
500 KWD77.853,00000 EGP
1000 KWD155.706,00000 EGP
2000 KWD311.412,00000 EGP
5000 KWD778.530,00000 EGP
10000 KWD1.557.060,00000 EGP