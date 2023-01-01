20 Kuwaiti dinars to Egyptian pounds

Convert KWD to EGP at the real exchange rate

20 kwd
2.010,52 egp

1.00000 KWD = 100.52600 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:22
How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 KWD100.52600 EGP
5 KWD502.63000 EGP
10 KWD1005.26000 EGP
20 KWD2010.52000 EGP
50 KWD5026.30000 EGP
100 KWD10052.60000 EGP
250 KWD25131.50000 EGP
500 KWD50263.00000 EGP
1000 KWD100526.00000 EGP
2000 KWD201052.00000 EGP
5000 KWD502630.00000 EGP
10000 KWD1005260.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 EGP0.00995 KWD
5 EGP0.04974 KWD
10 EGP0.09948 KWD
20 EGP0.19895 KWD
50 EGP0.49738 KWD
100 EGP0.99477 KWD
250 EGP2.48692 KWD
500 EGP4.97383 KWD
1000 EGP9.94766 KWD
2000 EGP19.89532 KWD
5000 EGP49.73830 KWD
10000 EGP99.47660 KWD