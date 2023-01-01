500 Egyptian pounds to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert EGP to KWD at the real exchange rate

500 egp
4,972 kwd

1.00000 EGP = 0.00994 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:12
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 EGP0.00994 KWD
5 EGP0.04972 KWD
10 EGP0.09944 KWD
20 EGP0.19888 KWD
50 EGP0.49721 KWD
100 EGP0.99441 KWD
250 EGP2.48603 KWD
500 EGP4.97205 KWD
1000 EGP9.94410 KWD
2000 EGP19.88820 KWD
5000 EGP49.72050 KWD
10000 EGP99.44100 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 KWD100.56200 EGP
5 KWD502.81000 EGP
10 KWD1005.62000 EGP
20 KWD2011.24000 EGP
50 KWD5028.10000 EGP
100 KWD10056.20000 EGP
250 KWD25140.50000 EGP
500 KWD50281.00000 EGP
1000 KWD100562.00000 EGP
2000 KWD201124.00000 EGP
5000 KWD502810.00000 EGP
10000 KWD1005620.00000 EGP