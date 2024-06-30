Kuwaiti dinar to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Egyptian pounds is currently 156,546 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.686% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 158,566 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 155,480 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.874% increase in value.