Egyptian pounds to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert EGP to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
1,773.89 btn

1.000 EGP = 1.774 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:48
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9221.3580.7871.53283.1943.67332.386
1 EUR1.08511.4740.8541.66290.2663.98535.139
1 CAD0.7360.67910.5791.12861.2562.70423.846
1 GBP1.2711.1711.72611.947105.7114.66741.152

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 EGP1.77389 BTN
5 EGP8.86945 BTN
10 EGP17.73890 BTN
20 EGP35.47780 BTN
50 EGP88.69450 BTN
100 EGP177.38900 BTN
250 EGP443.47250 BTN
500 EGP886.94500 BTN
1000 EGP1,773.89000 BTN
2000 EGP3,547.78000 BTN
5000 EGP8,869.45000 BTN
10000 EGP17,738.90000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Egyptian Pound
1 BTN0.56373 EGP
5 BTN2.81867 EGP
10 BTN5.63733 EGP
20 BTN11.27466 EGP
50 BTN28.18665 EGP
100 BTN56.37330 EGP
250 BTN140.93325 EGP
500 BTN281.86650 EGP
1000 BTN563.73300 EGP
2000 BTN1,127.46600 EGP
5000 BTN2,818.66500 EGP
10000 BTN5,637.33000 EGP