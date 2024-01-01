Egyptian pounds to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert EGP to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
78.64 pen

1.000 EGP = 0.07864 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2681.4741.6620.96618.215
1 GBP1.17111.27105.7021.7251.9471.13221.329
1 USD0.9220.787183.2011.3581.5320.89116.789
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 EGP0.07864 PEN
5 EGP0.39319 PEN
10 EGP0.78639 PEN
20 EGP1.57277 PEN
50 EGP3.93194 PEN
100 EGP7.86387 PEN
250 EGP19.65968 PEN
500 EGP39.31935 PEN
1000 EGP78.63870 PEN
2000 EGP157.27740 PEN
5000 EGP393.19350 PEN
10000 EGP786.38700 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Egyptian Pound
1 PEN12.71640 EGP
5 PEN63.58200 EGP
10 PEN127.16400 EGP
20 PEN254.32800 EGP
50 PEN635.82000 EGP
100 PEN1,271.64000 EGP
250 PEN3,179.10000 EGP
500 PEN6,358.20000 EGP
1000 PEN12,716.40000 EGP
2000 PEN25,432.80000 EGP
5000 PEN63,582.00000 EGP
10000 PEN127,164.00000 EGP