1,000 egp
27,474 rwf

1.000 EGP = 27.47 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:57
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Rwandan Franc
1 EGP27.47350 RWF
5 EGP137.36750 RWF
10 EGP274.73500 RWF
20 EGP549.47000 RWF
50 EGP1,373.67500 RWF
100 EGP2,747.35000 RWF
250 EGP6,868.37500 RWF
500 EGP13,736.75000 RWF
1000 EGP27,473.50000 RWF
2000 EGP54,947.00000 RWF
5000 EGP137,367.50000 RWF
10000 EGP274,735.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 RWF0.03640 EGP
5 RWF0.18199 EGP
10 RWF0.36399 EGP
20 RWF0.72797 EGP
50 RWF1.81993 EGP
100 RWF3.63987 EGP
250 RWF9.09968 EGP
500 RWF18.19935 EGP
1000 RWF36.39870 EGP
2000 RWF72.79740 EGP
5000 RWF181.99350 EGP
10000 RWF363.98700 EGP