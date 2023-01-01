5 Egyptian pounds to Rwandan francs

Convert EGP to RWF at the real exchange rate

5 egp
200 rwf

1.00000 EGP = 40.00520 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87011.090790.86461.494041.662020.963518.7276
1 GBP1.1492911.25355104.4311.717111.910171.1073421.5238
1 USD0.916850.797734183.30851.36981.523810.883417.1703
1 INR0.01100540.009575670.012003610.01644250.01829120.0106040.206105

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Rwandan Franc
1 EGP40.00520 RWF
5 EGP200.02600 RWF
10 EGP400.05200 RWF
20 EGP800.10400 RWF
50 EGP2000.26000 RWF
100 EGP4000.52000 RWF
250 EGP10001.30000 RWF
500 EGP20002.60000 RWF
1000 EGP40005.20000 RWF
2000 EGP80010.40000 RWF
5000 EGP200026.00000 RWF
10000 EGP400052.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 RWF0.02500 EGP
5 RWF0.12498 EGP
10 RWF0.24997 EGP
20 RWF0.49994 EGP
50 RWF1.24984 EGP
100 RWF2.49968 EGP
250 RWF6.24920 EGP
500 RWF12.49840 EGP
1000 RWF24.99680 EGP
2000 RWF49.99360 EGP
5000 RWF124.98400 EGP
10000 RWF249.96800 EGP