Convert EGP to RWF at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Rwandan francs today

1000 egp
27409 rwf

E£1.000 EGP = R₣27.41 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.929451.374550.783731.5122983.58863.67332.3744
1 EUR1.075911.478880.8432151.6270789.9333.9517834.8316
1 CAD0.7275110.67618810.5701721.1002160.81162.6721523.5527
1 GBP1.275951.185941.7538611.9296106.6554.6865641.3081

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Rwandan Franc
1 EGP27.40940 RWF
5 EGP137.04700 RWF
10 EGP274.09400 RWF
20 EGP548.18800 RWF
50 EGP1370.47000 RWF
100 EGP2740.94000 RWF
250 EGP6852.35000 RWF
500 EGP13704.70000 RWF
1000 EGP27409.40000 RWF
2000 EGP54818.80000 RWF
5000 EGP137047.00000 RWF
10000 EGP274094.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 RWF0.03648 EGP
5 RWF0.18242 EGP
10 RWF0.36484 EGP
20 RWF0.72968 EGP
50 RWF1.82419 EGP
100 RWF3.64838 EGP
250 RWF9.12095 EGP
500 RWF18.24190 EGP
1000 RWF36.48380 EGP
2000 RWF72.96760 EGP
5000 RWF182.41900 EGP
10000 RWF364.83800 EGP